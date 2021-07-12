Man injured in construction site fall
The 50-year-old fell down a shaft in Triq Fisher, Mġarr
A 50-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down a shaft in a construction site.
According to police, the man was carrying out some works on site, at which point he fell down a shaft measuring at a storey and a half.
The victim, who resides in Gozo, was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, after having been assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was notified of the case, and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.
Police investigations are ongoing.