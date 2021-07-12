Man injured in construction site fall

A 50-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down a shaft in a construction site.

According to police, the man was carrying out some works on site, at which point he fell down a shaft measuring at a storey and a half.

The victim, who resides in Gozo, was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, after having been assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was notified of the case, and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.