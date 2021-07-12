menu

Man injured in construction site fall

The 50-year-old fell down a shaft in Triq Fisher, Mġarr

 

nicole_meilak
12 July 2021, 3:39pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 50-year-old man is seriously injured after falling down a shaft in a construction site.

According to police, the man was carrying out some works on site, at which point he fell down a shaft measuring at a storey and a half.

The victim, who resides in Gozo, was eventually taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, after having been assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department. 

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was notified of the case, and has appointed an inquiry into the matter.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
