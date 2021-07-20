Two-year-old injured after falling from window

A two-year-old boy is seriously injured after falling from a storey and a half height through a window.

The incident happened at Triq ir-Rattan, Mellieħa, with police being informed of the incident at 10:30am.

According to police, they immediately went on site to conduct a preliminary investigation.

The boy was assisted by a medical team, taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, and was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.