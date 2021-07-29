Gozo man in custody over assault on Somali national caught on video

21-year-old Deelian Mifsud from Xewkija, Gozo was remanded in custody this evening after being charged in connection with an assault on a Somali national, which ended up with the latter being thrown into the sea.

The assault, which was captured on video, shows the Somali man arguing with a group of men, before an individual grabs the man and throws him into the sea at the Mgarr Harbour in Gozo.

The victim is then seen struggling to get out of the water, only to once again be manhandled by the men.

In the video, people in the vicinity can be heard cheering and whistling as the man is thrown into the sea and no one stepped in to help him.

Before Magistrate Simone Grech, Inspector Josef Gauci charged Mifsud with attempted grievous bodily harm on the Somali man, slightly injuring hum, damaging his iPhone, breaching the peace and contravening a court order imposed on him in 2020.

Mifsud pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Jean Paul Grech, requested bail.

This was denied, however, owing to the nature of the charges, the fact that there were civilian witnesses yet to testify and Mifsud’s criminal record.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared parte civile for the victim.