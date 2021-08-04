Two hospitalised after traffic accident in St Paul's Bay

Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in St Paul's Bay which involved four vehicles.

The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunier.

Police said the four-way collision involved a Mercedes driven by a 24-year-old from St Paul's Bay, a Renault Zoe that had two 64-year-old Spanish women, and a Volkswagen and Ford which were parked.

The two women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. Both suffered serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.