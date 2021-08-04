menu

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in St Paul's Bay

Two persons have been hospitalised following a traffic accident in St Paul's Bay which involved four vehicles

laura_calleja
4 August 2021, 7:46am
by Laura Calleja
The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunier
Two persons were hospitalised following a traffic accident in St Paul's Bay which involved four vehicles. 

The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq il-Korp tal-Pijunier.

Police said the four-way collision involved a Mercedes driven by a 24-year-old from St Paul's Bay, a Renault Zoe that had two 64-year-old Spanish women, and a Volkswagen and Ford which were parked. 

The two women were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. Both suffered serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

