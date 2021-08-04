Woman accused of smashing Gzira restaurant's windows

A woman has denied kicking and smashing several panes of double glazing at Gzira restaurant, causing some €8,000 worth of damage.

Samantha Cuschieri, 29, from Gzira, who is currently in prison for other offences, was accused of having committed criminal damage at the sushi restaurant on 28 July at around 2 am.

Cuschieri was arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning, charged with criminal damage and failing to abide by her bail conditions.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley explained that the woman had been on the wanted list for breach of bail, having failed to sign her bail book for 10 months. She had been arraigned on a probation violation and was currently in jail, he said, adding that in the meantime, a report on the wilful damage had been received.

Assisted by lawyer Daniel Attard, appearing as legal aid, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The lawyer told the court that the defence was contesting the amount but did not request bail as Cuschieri was already in prison.