Prosecution opposes fresh bail request by murder suspect Adrian Agius

The prosecution has objected to a request for bail by murder suspect Adrian Agius that was filed by his lawyers in today's sitting of the compilation of evidence.

Adrian Agius, his brother Robert Agius - both known by the family nickname Tal-Maksar - and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio stand charged with the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

Adrian Agius's charges relate to the Chircop murder, with police believing that he masterminded the lawyer's assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara in 2015.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela requested bail, insisting that Adrian Agius was not charged in relation to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and so his case could not be considered to have caused public disorder. Abela said the evidence against his client rested on the testimony of Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, who was given a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder case.

“The acts of this case include the acts of the [Daphne public] inquiry. Therefore, the only evidence against Agius we have is the testimony of Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu. I will not attack the testimony yet, those are pleasures yet to come,” the lawyer argued.

But the prosecution was having none of this, insisting that Adrian Agius has the means and contacts necessary to disappear if he wishes not to appear before the court. “We have discussed this type of application less than a month ago. In the humble opinion of the prosecution, the element of passage of time does not exist... What happened in the past month? The prosecution filed a vast number of documents... the risk of escape, the risk of tampering with evidence or other crimes or public disorder are still compelling,” Attorney General lawyer George Camilleri said.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who is presiding over the case, will give her decree on the bail application from chambers.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Vella and Degiorgio are charged with executing Chircop’s assassination in a garage complex in Birkirkara.

Degiorgio is currently undergoing separate procedures for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The Agius brothers and Vella had long been suspected of having been the bomb suppliers in the Caruana Galizia murder case. They had been arrested in December 2017 but later released with no charge.

They were re-arrested in February this year, on the same day that Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, admitted his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a plea bargain agreement.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers, while lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General in the proceedings, while Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family.