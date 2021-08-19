[WATCH] Four charged after police seize €2.5 million worth of cannabis hidden in olive cans

Three Maltese men and a British citizen have been arraigned following the discovery by police of 136kg of cannabis, together with weapons and other drugs.

Thomas James Everett, 43, of Gzira, Wayne Attard, 26, of Pembroke, Stefan Vassallo, 30, of San Gwann and Christopher Cordina, 26, of Hamrun were accused of conspiracy to traffic cannabis grass, aggravated possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

They were also accused of keeping a firearm and ammunition without a permit. Vassallo alone was also charged with being a recidivist.

The drug bust – the largest this year - was carried out by the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, who seized the items from a warehouse in Burmarrad. The street value of the cannabis was estimated at €2.5 million.

After shadowing the movements of the four accused for a number of days, the police said that they had followed the suspect’s van to the Burmarrad industrial estate, where it entered a garage.

The police said they had then surrounded the area and raided the warehouse where they made the arrests, having discovered a large amount cannabis concealed in olive tins. Together with the cannabis, small amounts of suspected cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamine were found, as was a loaded firearm, ammunition and a “substantial amount” of cash.

Two of the accused were in the garage, another was driving the van and the fourth drove the van to have it loaded up, inspector Marshall Mallia told Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo’s packed courtroom this afternoon.

Everett, told the court that he was a gaming employee and was pleading not guilty. Attard who said he was self-employed, also pleaded not guilty. Vassallo, a truck driver, entered a not guilty plea. Cordina, unemployed, also denied the charges.

The lawyers officially registered their objections to the freezing order, which was issued by the court over all their clients’ property and funds, bar the amounts provided for by law.

Bail was not requested.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for Everett, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri for Vassallo, lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera for Cordina, Roberta Bonello Felice Wayne Attard. Inspectors Marshall Mallia and Justine Grech prosecuted.