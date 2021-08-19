Suspended sentence for man who punched motorist during an argument

A man from Milan has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to punching another man in the nose and grievously injuring him in a road rage incident.

Andrea Soriani had been charged after the July 2019 incident in Melita Street Valletta, during which he punched the victim, who then fell to the ground.

Soriani told magistrate Monica Vella that he had reacted this way, after the victim drove past on his motorcycle while the accused’s vehicle was blocking the road and struck his wheel in the process.

The accused had argued with the victim and exchanged insults, noted the court. The magistrate said there was no evidence that Soriani had been struck with a wheel and that he had not submitted a medical certificate in this regard.

The court ruled that even if Soriani had been hit by the motorcycle, his reaction was disproportionate as the victim had ended up in hospital with grievous injuries, whilst the accused had none.

In handing down punishment, the court said it had taken into account the fact that the accused had been honest and admitted to punching the victim. It said that having seen the evidence, a custodial sentence was not ideal in the circumstances.

Soriani was condemned to a year in jail, suspended for one year.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted. Lawyer David Gatt appeared for Soriani.