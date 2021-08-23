Man arrested in connection with Birkirkara stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Birkirkara on Sunday evening.

Police said the stabbing took place at 7:30pm in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.

A 27-year-old from Msida was stabbed during an altercation. The aggressor fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police search was conducted, which led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Qormi.

The accused is currently being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.