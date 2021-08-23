Man arrested in connection with Birkirkara stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Birkirkara on Sunday
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Birkirkara on Sunday evening.
Police said the stabbing took place at 7:30pm in Triq il-Wied, Birkirkara.
A 27-year-old from Msida was stabbed during an altercation. The aggressor fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police search was conducted, which led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Qormi.
The accused is currently being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.
Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.