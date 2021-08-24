Man jailed for begging, stealing electronics

A 33-year-old man has been jailed after admitting to having stolen expensive electronics and cash in January.

Evgeniy Petrov from Bulgaria was sentenced to 22 months in prison by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, having pleaded guilty to stealing a laptop worth €2,900 from an office in Floriana on 19 January. Petrov also pleaded guilty to stealing a man’s bag containing a mobile phone, €100 in cash, as well as a passport and clothes.

He was also accused of living an idle and vagrant life and would pester passers-by for money.

Superintendent Priscilla Caruana Lee told the court that the police had arrived at Petrov as the culprit after examining CCTV footage and consulting with community officers.

In court, Petrov admitted the charges and was jailed for 22 months.