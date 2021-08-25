Shoplifting duo conditionally discharged

Two Romanian men have been conditionally discharged after pleading guilty to shoplifting charges.

In separate arraignments, Petre Marian Gircu, 24, and Marian-Gabriel Rusca, 19, were charged, as principal and accomplice respectively, of the theft of items of clothing from a fashion outlet in Fgura.

The shoplifting incident took place on 23 August. The men would use a powerful magnet to remove security tags whilst pretending to try on the clothes.

The accomplice, Rusca, was arraigned first. Legal aid lawyer Benjamin Valenzia requested and was permitted to approach the bench to discuss the case out of public earshot.

Shortly after the lawyer finished discussing the case with the magistrate, Rusca pleaded guilty. He was conditionally discharged for 18 months.

Gircu, the principal offender, also pleaded guilty in his arraignment. He was conditionally discharged for two years.

In both cases, the court warned the men that they faced imprisonment if they broke the law again in the period of their conditional discharges.