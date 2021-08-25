Violent 15-year-old remanded in custody after threatening mother

A 15-year-old youth with a long history of behavioural problems, has admitted to charges of threatening and harassing his mother.

The Gwardamanga resident, who is not being named on account of his age, pleaded guilty to the charges and requested bail.

He is understood to have several other pending cases before the juvenile court, all related to his violent behaviour.

Inspector Audrey Micallef charged him with causing his mother to fear violence, harassing her in the presence of his younger sister, as well as insulting and threatening his mother.

During his lengthy arraignment sitting before Magistrate Doreen Clarke, the defence requested a pre-sentencing report and asked that the accused be granted bail until it is compiled.

The court did what it could to avoid remanding the youth in custody, but was unable to find a suitable arrangement in the available time frame. As a result, the accused was remanded in juvenile detention, until other care options are available.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal aid defence counsel.