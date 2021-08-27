Homeless woman admits to aggravated theft, cites cocaine problem

A 38-year-old homeless woman who suffers from mental health problems has been remanded in custody pending a pre-sentencing report after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of euro worth of items and handling stolen goods.

The accused, who cannot be named by court order, was arraigned by Inspector Ryan Vella before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this afternoon on charges of aggravated theft and handling stolen goods. She was also accused of recidivism.

The woman is understood to have stolen a total of over €2,329 from several people.

Inspector Vella told the court that the woman suffered from drug addiction. Her lawyer, Ramon Bonett Sladden, explained that this was true, in that she had a cocaine problem and was being treated for it.

Asked what she would be pleading, the woman replied that she was admitting the charges. Bonett Sladden requested a pre-sentencing report, which the court upheld, ordering that this report be drawn up.

Bail was not requested pending sentencing, as the woman had no fixed residence. She is currently being treated at Mount Carmel Hospital and will now be held in the forensic unit at the mental health facility, explained the magistrate.

The court put the case off for sentencing in September.