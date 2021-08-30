Two plead guilty in 2009 drug trafficking jury

Two men have pleaded guilty to having trafficked cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis in 2009, as their trial by jury began this morning.

Justin Zahra and Wayne Pisani, today both 34 years old, had been arrested and charged with drug trafficking in 2009 after police officers raiding their Sliema apartment found 12 packets of cocaine, 48 ecstasy pills and a kilogram of cannabis.

Zahra, who had been awaiting judgment on similar charges and Pisani, who had previously been charged with vehicle theft, had initially denied the charges.

But before the jury was empanelled this morning before Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti, the accused’s lawyers: Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili for Zahra and Kathleen Calleja Grima for Pisani, filed guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

Sentencing will take place tomorrow.

Lawyer Kevin Valletta is prosecuting on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.