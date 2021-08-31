Man charged with attacking his mother and sister

A 40-year-old man has been remanded in custody in view of alleged violent behaviour towards his mother and sister.

The Zabbar man, who is not being named in order to protect his alleged victims, was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on domestic violence charges this afternoon.

Prosecuting police inspector Eman Hayman told the court how last Monday, the two women had gone to the police headquarters in Floriana to file a report about the escalating violence against them. Hayman said the man’s actions were part of a series of incidents, which included beatings and damage to the mother’s house.

Hayman said the man had been drunk from the day before and had been trying to pick a fight with the alleged victims. They had not reported him to the police before, because they did not want to cause him to be rearrested, since he was out on bail for another offence.

The man was charged with using physical, moral and psychological violence against the women, frightening them and demanding money.

He was also accused of insulting the victims and threatening them with hard objects, breaching the peace and breaching a previous bail decree.

A not guilty plea was entered by the accsued. His legal aid lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, did not ask for bail.

A request for a protection order in favour of the mother and sister, as well as their respective families, was upheld by the court.