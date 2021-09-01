Alleged drug trafficker who led police on car chase granted bail

A man who led police on a car chase during which he allegedly threw a package containing cocaine out of his vehicle has been released on bail five days after his arraignment.

39-year-old Kurt Buttigieg from Marsa was charged on Friday with possession of approximately 1kg of cocaine in circumstances denoting it was not for his personal use, failing to obey police instructions, reckless driving, criminal damage and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a police licence. Buttigieg was also accused of recidivism.

The prosecution said that Buttigieg had thrown a package containing the drugs out of his car during the car chase, which began after police were tipped off about the drugs. A firearm was also found in the man’s car.

He had been denied bail upon his arraignment. This afternoon, a fresh bail request was upheld after the prosecution declared that they had no civilian witnesses to summon. Buttigieg was released from arrest after being ordered to deposit €7,500 in the acts of the case and provide a €17,500 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign a bail book every day and observe a curfew.

Inspectors Justine Grech and Marshal Mallia are prosecuting. Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Roberto Spiteri are defence counsel.