Man charged with trafficking cannabis tried to disarm officer, court told

A 25-year-old man was remanded in custody this morning after being arraigned before duty magistrate Joe Mifsud accused of trafficking drugs.

The man, a Ghanaian national, was accused of being in possession of 48 sachets containing cannabis grass, of having disobeyed lawful orders and of having committed the offences within 100m perimeter of where young people meet.

Shaibu Abdul Salam pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was arrested on Tuesday after Drug Squad officers noted him acting suspiciously in Belvedere Garden in Marsa at around 7pm.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Justine Grech told the court that the suspect became aggressive when he was approached by the police and resisted arrest, attempting to disarm an RIU officer in the process.

Police found 48 small bags containing a substance thought to be cannabis grass and €2,800 in cash at his residence.

In court, it emerged that the accused has a residence permit from Italy. The court was told that the man was due to travel to Italy in eight days time.

No request for bail was made.

Legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop appeared on behalf of the accused.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided.