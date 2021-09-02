No bail for alleged brawler

A 30-year-old man was denied bail on Thursday after he was arraigned in court for brawling and attacking police.

Police accused Teklom Zerislase, an Eritrean national, of being involved in a brawl on 29 August on Triq l-Isqof F.S. Caruana in Msida at 8.20am.

The man was charged with carrying around 20g of cocaine in circumstances which denoted that it was not for personal use and cannabis, as well as assaulting a public officer and damaging a set of handcuffs. He was also charged of breaching the public peace and of recidivism.

The man pleaded not guilty to the case.

Prosecuting inspector Colin Sheldon told the Court that the police had received a call regarding a brawl outside a convenience store in the area. Police broke up the fight between several people, and two individuals ran away. They were chased by the police.

The accused became aggressive upon being arrested and started kicking the policeman who arrested him and broke his handcuffs.

Inspector Sheldon told the court that the accused was then taken to the Police Headquarters, where he started shouting, “kill me, kill me!” The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital as he had a wound to his head.

At the hospital, it emerged that the man was found in possession of a very small amount of cannabis and cocaine.

While the inspector was recounting what happened, defence lawyer Marion Camilleri informed the court that the main witness in the case – the officer who had been assaulted – was also accompanying the accused in the courtroom. The officer was asked to leave the courtroom.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail on behalf of their client. The prosecution objected.

Debono told the court that the accused has a fixed address and lives with his cousin. He added that during the interrogation, the man had said he was ready to apologise.

Inspector Sheldon told the court that the man was drunk at the time of the arrest, with the Court saying that intoxication does not constitute a defence.

The prosecuting officer confirmed that the man had regretted the incident.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud rejected the bail request. Police Inspector Colin Sheldon led the prosecution.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.