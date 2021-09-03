Man hospitalised after traffic accident in St Julian's
A 29-year-old man was hospitalised on Thursday following a traffic accident in St Julian's
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Gorg Borg Olivier.
Police said the French national lost control of the NIU N1S he was driving and fell.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment and was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.