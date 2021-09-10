Man seriously injured after falling from balcony

A man was hospitalised after falling from a balcony in Marsaskala.

The accident occurred at 2:15am in Triq Ġebel Ħanxul.

Police said the 59-year-old fell from a height of around one storey.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.