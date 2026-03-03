Guerrilla Girls to take part in Malta Biennale

The Guerrilla Girls are joining the list of internationally acclaimed artists who will be taking part in the Malta Biennale, which will open its doors in the coming days. Like Maurizio Cattelan, the Guerrilla Girls are considered among the world’s leading contemporary artists.

The Guerrilla Girls are an anonymous collective of artists and activists committed to feminism; their work directly addresses injustice whilst advocating for equal rights. Whenever they appear in public, the members of the group don masks to conceal their identity. The Guerrilla Girls have undertaken hundreds of projects which span a wide range of formats: from posters and banners to performances and video.

Their work has been presented on major international platforms, exhibitions and institutions including the Venice Biennale, São Paulo, Amsterdam, and Art Basel Hong Kong amongst others. Their work was also presented in the publication Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly, which was listed among the best art books published in 2020, by The New York Times.

The Guerrilla Girls first emerged on the international art scene in 1985, in response to and in protest of an exhibition held at the MoMA, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where only 13 out of 169 participating artists were women.

During the Malta Biennale 2026, more than half of the participating artists from around the world, including Malta, are women. In total, the second edition will feature over 130 artists from more than 40 different countries. The Malta Biennale is divided into two: the international exhibition, bringing together over 50 artists, 20% of whom are Maltese, and 27 pavilions, including the Maltese National Pavilion together with another pavilion that has already generated significant interest, organised by a collective of residents from the Kordin Correctional Facility.

In its second edition, the Malta Biennale is an international platform for contemporary art which enjoys the patronage of Her Excellency the President of Malta and UNESCO. The Malta Biennale is organised by Heritage Malta across 11 of its museums and heritage sites in Malta and Gozo, making it unique among the approximately 350 biennales worldwide. It brings together history and cultural heritage in dialogue with contemporary art – thereby bridging the past and the present, with a vision towards the future.

Malta Biennale 2026 opens to the public on 14 March and will run for 11 weeks, until 29 May 2026.

The Malta Biennale is organised by Heritage Malta in partnership with Arts Council Malta, Visit Malta, the Valletta Cultural Agency and Public Broadcasting Services. The Malta Biennale is also being held in full collaboration with the Ministry for Culture, Lands and Local Government, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.