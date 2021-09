Two men have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a shop in Qormi.

Police said on Friday, officers from the Arsons Unit within Major Crimes arrested the two men aged 48 and 43.

The men were identified through CCTV camera footage as being the individuals who set fire to a shop in Triq Hammieri, Qormi, on 29 August.

The suspects are expected to be arranged in court on Friday.