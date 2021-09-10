Police want information on woman who died in Gżira accident

Police are calling on the public for information on a woman who lost her life in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The woman, who police suspect is Tinka Ivanova, died on Thursday morning after being hit by a motorcycle in Gżira.

They are appealing for anyone with information on the woman to come forward to the police, confidentially or otherwise, by calling them at 21224001 or 119, or by visiting any police station.

The accident happened at 2:15am in Triq ix-Xatt, with the victim hit by a Kymco motorcycle being driven by a 43-year-old Żebbuġ resident.

She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but was certified dead sometime after arrival.