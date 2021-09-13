Żejtun man charged with engaging arsonists to burn ex-girlfriend's car

A 32-year-old man from Żejtun has been remanded in custody on arson and drug charges after allegedly paying two men to set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire.

Ian Zammit, a garage manager, pleaded not guilty to charges of complicity in arson, complicity in criminal damage to four vehicles which occurred on 6 July. He was also accused of supplying cocaine.

Zammit was arrested yesterday and denied any involvement in the crimes.

Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Mario Xiberras arraigned the man before magistrate Noel Bartolo early on Monday afternoon.

Xiberras told the court that on the 6 July, the police had received a report of arson in Birzebbugia. A Range Rover had been set alight, he said. After investigations, the police had identified three persons as being involved.

The police inspector said that one of the arsonists, Joseph Buttigieg, had died in the meantime, but that Ian Zammit was arrested. “He is known as is-Sugar and allegedly sells cocaine,” said Xiberras.

A Macedonian man who has been charged separately, was engaged to drive Buttigieg to the site to set the car on fire. The Macedonian’s call logs led the police to Joseph Buttigieg, who would sell him drugs, said the inspector.

“He didn’t want money for the drugs but wanted a lift to Birzebbugia. From the car, he took out a jerrycan of fuel and allegedly set it alight. Damage was also caused to nearby cars and a house.”

The Macedonian told the police that Buttigieg had said that they wanted to go to Birzebbugia and find a Range Rover, explained the inspector.

Police had seen a number of SMS between the Macedonian and Zammit which showed that the Macedonian was worried about what he had become embroiled in. They also found pictures of €40,000 in cash on his mobile phone, said Xiberras.

His lawyers entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. They requested bail.

The prosecution objected to bail, arguing that while the man had been given police bail, one had to see the gravity of the offence. “Just because you have a disagreement with your ex doesn’t mean you set fire to her car and damage other people’s property. There is also drug trafficking, which the police have phone evidence of,” Xiberras said.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, appearing as defence counsel, said that they could not understand why he was arraigned under arrest on charges which were pressed so long after the incident.

Debono argued that it was ironic that the police "gave him police bail and which [the prosecution] said was observed and then objects to the court giving him bail.” “He knew he was being investigated, its not like he had no idea,” said the lawyer.

Of the witnesses, one of them is dead and the other gave a sworn statement, added Debono. “The sensitive witnesses are these, the victims of the arson aren’t going to change their versions. There was an inquiry and this has preserved the evidence. The case took place over two months ago, if someone was to be approached they have been approached.”

The court, after hearing the parties make their submissions on the issue of bail, said that considering the gravity of the case, the nature of the charges and after seeing the documents presented, including the accused’s criminal record, it was denying bail at this stage due to the risk of tampering with evidence. The court invited the prosecution to summon its witnesses without delay.