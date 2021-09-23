Judge rejects freezing order on Pilatus official

The Court of Criminal Appeal has rejected an appeal against a magistrate’s decision not to impose a freezing order on shuttered Pilatus Bank’s head of compliance and legal.

Claude-Ann Sant Fournier’s lawyers had objected to the request for a freezing order, which they said was “pointless and cruel” in view of the fact that the prosecution itself had admitted in court that Sant Fournier had not received any money from the bank besides her wages.

In a decree handed down this afternoon, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera observed that at this early stage in proceedings where it had not even been decided whether or not to indict the accused, confiscation of proceeds of the crime could not be carried out against Sant Fournier’s assets as “according to the testimony of the prosecution, she does not have any proceeds of this criminal activity in her possession.”

The judge ruled that the freezing order would offer no safeguard to the loss of the proceeds of the crime and would only serve to cause Sant Fournier great prejudice, which would be disproportionate to the legitimate aims of the issuing such an order.

In this particular case, were the court to impose the order, it would be breaching Sant Fournier’s constitutional right to property. Such an order would not serve as a precautionary tool, said the judge “but only one of prejudice to the accused.”

The Attorney General’s request for the freezing order was rejected.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Kathleen Calleja Grima are appearing for Sant Fournier.