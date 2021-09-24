menu

[LIVE] Pilatus Bank: Compilation of evidence continues today

Follow us live as we follow proceedings in the compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank

matthew_agius
24 September 2021, 9:23am
by Matthew Agius
09:39 Filletti suggests that the FIAU had passed on the information.

"The law covers the source. Chapter 373."

Filletti continues. "Is it the same FIAU that fined the same bank €5 million by any chance?" Nicole Meilak
09:37 Filletti asks why it is confidential. "I cannot reveal this source," the former police officer continues. Nicole Meilak
09:36 Stefano Filletti, Sant Fournier’s defence lawyer, cross-examines the witness. The lawyer asks who filed the report that started the investigation.

"Confidential," the witness replies. Nicole Meilak
09:34 In April 2021 a search warrant was issued on Sant Fournier. She was arrested and interrogated, but she opted not to answer any questions. She was eventually released on police bail. Nicole Meilak
09:34 Sant Fournier was the bank’s MLRO (money laundering reporting officer). There were several instances where suspicious activity was not reported to the authorities, said the inquiry. The bank failed to flag PEPs and document their source of wealth and funds or monitor them, and accounts were opened without all the paperwork being in order. These were among other conclusions of the experts appointed by the magisterial inquiry. Nicole Meilak
09:31 The scanning and indexing took place under the supervision of a court-appointed expert. In December 2020, the magisterial inquiry was concluded and the magistrate directed the police to take criminal action against the bank, Sant Fournier "and other persons" he said. Nicole Meilak
09:29 A competent person was appointed by the MFSA, and a firm was appointed to scan and index the information stored on the bank's servers. Every physical document in the bank was scanned and added to the record of the inquiry. Nicole Meilak
09:28 The police had received confidential information about Pilatus Bank, specifying that it could have been used for money laundering. On 2 Nov 2018, a magisterial inquiry into the bank was launched. Police officers asked the bank staff to leave the premises, while €52,000 and £20,000 were taken from the bank premises as evidence. Nicole Meilak
09:27 So far, court has ironed out some procedural issues. The former police officer Keith Vella is first to testify. He had been a police officer from 2010 to 2021, and in the last four years worked as an inspector in the Anti Money Laundering squad. Nicole Meilak
09:25 Good morning. Follow us live as we report the compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank and its former MLRO. Nicole Meilak

The compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank continues today, with the bank and its former MLRO charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the office of the Attorney General, assisting Inspectors Claire Borg and Pauline Bonello arraigned Claude Anne Sant Fournier on 2 September.

This is the first sitting in the compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank. 

Both accused plead not guilty to the charges. 

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also a Leg...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.