[LIVE] Pilatus Bank: Compilation of evidence continues today

The compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank continues today, with the bank and its former MLRO charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango and Marthese Grech from the office of the Attorney General, assisting Inspectors Claire Borg and Pauline Bonello arraigned Claude Anne Sant Fournier on 2 September.

This is the first sitting in the compilation of evidence against Pilatus Bank.

Both accused plead not guilty to the charges.