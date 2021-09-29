Prime Minister testifies in migrant pushback case: 'I am not involved in operational details of rescues'

Prime Minister Robert Abela will face questions in court about his handling of an alleged pushback of a boatload of migrants last year.

Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff is hearing the case against Prime Minister Robert Abela, National Security and Law Enforcement Minister Byron Camilleri and AFM Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi, filed by lawyers Paul Borg Olivier and Eve Borg Costanzi on behalf of 52 would-be asylum seekers who had been pushed back to Libya in the spring of 2020 aboard the Dar es Salaam, a Libyan-flagged fishing vessel owned by a Maltese businessman.

The questions Abela is expected to be asked will likely deal with the question of jurisdiction. The court had previously heard witnesses state that the boat never entered Maltese territorial waters, something which the plaintiffs are contesting.