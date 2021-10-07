900g of cocaine discovered on woman travelling to Malta from Spain

900g of cocaine at a street value of €120,000 were seized at Malta International Airport last Monday.

The drugs were discovered during a search on a 25-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic upon her arrival in Malta from Madrid. She is being held at the Floriana police lock-up for further investigation.

According to police, this was the second drugs bust at Malta International Airport in just a few days.

The operation involved close collaboration between the police drug squad and officials from the customs department. Both units are intensifying their work on flights from Madrid.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened on the matter. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco will be presiding over the inquiry and has appointed several experts to help.

Police will be charging the woman in court at 10am.