Prison inmate compiled dossier on MPs, guards, journalists’ children

Police have launched an investigation after an inmate serving time at the Corradino Correctional Facility for paedophilia was allegedly found to have compiled a dossier on other inmates, politicians, TV personalities, judiciary, journalists and their children.

Few details have emerged at this stage, but prison sources say Keith Desmond Falzon is being kept apart from other prisoners for his own safety, after guards found the database.

The sources claim Falzon collected the information by watching TV programmes and databases everything he finds. The investigation is centred on whether the information has also been shared with other paedophiles over the phone.

The database is understood to include information he had gathered before his incarceration, when he would frequent nurseries, churches and beaches, observing children and their parents. The targets include the children of MEPs, MPs, celebrities, prison guards, friends, journalists, football players, sports people and other inmates.

Falzon has a long history with the courts, stretching back to 2013. He was previously found with 4kg of cannabis resin and 1.5kg of cannabis grass in car in 2017. Police had told the court that his garage was found to be stocked with “every kind of drug”. Boxes of amphetamines, LSD cocaine, magic mushrooms together with Viagra and Valium which he would also sell. €82,000 in cash were also found in the garage.

He had also made sexual advances to at least six children on trips to the beach and sleepovers, the court was told. Child pornography had also been found on the man’s computer.

Falzon’s father, Desmond, an activist with the far-right Moviment Patriotti, posted a video on Facebook accusing Corradino prison director Alex Dalli of lying about his son being a paedophile.

Falzon claimed in a previous video that his son was being denied access to religious worship at CCF.

In his latest video, Falzon said his son had been transferred to another division. “I have attempted to file a police complaint for defamation of my son… Dalli should be ashamed of alleging that my son is some paedophile. He has never been accused of such a crime.”