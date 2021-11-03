Cleaner who robbed clients' homes, jailed for three years

A British cleaner who stole jewellery from her clients’ homes has been jailed after admitting to aggravated theft charges.

Seliam Ann Elbueshi Perry, 41 of Santa Venera, had been accused of stealing jewellery and other items from two apartments, in Sliema and Msida, between September 2017 and March 2018.

The total value of the stolen items was in excess of €2,500 and therefore, the theft charge was aggravated by value. The charges were also aggravated by the fact that the theft had taken place in a dwelling place and by the fact that it had been committed by a domestic helper.

She had been arraigned in December 2018 and had immediately pleaded guilty.

In sentencing Perry, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace said that while Perry had a clean criminal record, she could not ignore the nature of the crime, not least the breach of the trust of the clients who allowed her into their homes.

In view of her admission and the nature of the charges, the court sentenced Perry to three years in prison.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.