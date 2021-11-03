Homeowner detained would-be burglar until police's arrival, court told

A citizen's arrest led to charges this afternoon after a would-be burglar was detained in the apartment he was about to rob by its owner.

Marcin Grzegorz Nowak, a 51-year-old Pole, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted theft and criminal damage to third party property this afternoon. Nowak was arrested on Sunday afternoon, shortly after the Qawra police had station received a call for help at around 1pm.

Officers rushed to Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi after the caller had told them that he had caught the suspected burglar trying to force open his apartment door. The resident then detained the would-be burglar until the police arrived.

Tools used for breaking into residences were recovered from the accused's possession.

Inspector George Frendo, prosecuting, informed the court that the accused had cooperated with the police and admitted to having problems with alcohol abuse which would affect his decision making.

The accused's legal aid lawyer suggested to the court that the accused be offered help to tackle his drinking problem, adding that the man had appeared drunk at the time of his arrest.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail, saying that the man was a danger to himself and other people. "At present, he is a danger to society," added the prosecutor.

Having seen the case's circumstances, presiding magistrate Victor Axiaq denied bail, saying that he was not convinced that the accused would satisfy bail conditions imposed by the court.