No bail for fake charity collector who targeted elderly

A man from Zabbar has been remanded in custody after being charged with robbing a number of people, mostly elderly, at their homes by posing as a charity collector or selling bogus lottery tickets.

Chris Farrugia, 40, who had just served a prison sentence for similar offences, was identified from descriptions given by the victims and was arrested while he was knocking on doors in Mellieha. A number of stolen items were found at his house.

Before magistrate Elaine Mercieca this morning, Farrugia pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, the unlicensed sale of lottery tickets and molesting victims by begging for alms. Additional charges of recidivism and living an idle and vagrant life were also pressed.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat requested bail.

This was objected to by the prosecution in view of the fact that there were several witnesses yet to testify, mostly elderly and vulnerable persons.

Inspector Lydon Zammit, prosecuting, told the court that the man had just been released from prison and had clearly not changed his ways.

The inspector said that the public and elderly persons, in particular, had to be more careful and less trusting when strangers knocked at their doors.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Joseph Brincat was legal aid counsel to the accused.