Infant falls from two-storey balcony in Msida

Updated at 11:17am with information provided by the police

A one-year-old boy has fallen from a balcony in Triq Santa Venera, Msida.

The accident took place at 8am.

Police said the boy, who will soon turn two, fell a height of two storeys.

The infant was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.

