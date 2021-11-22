Konrad Mizzi, Caruana Galizia family exploring out of court settlement in libel case

Lawyers for Konrad Mizzi and the estate of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have asked a court for more time to reach an out of court settlement in Mizzi’s libel case against her.

Konrad Mizzi had sued Daphne Caruana Galizia for libel over an article she had published on her blog in November 2014, in which she alleged that Mizzi, a cabinet minister at the time, was having an extramarital affair with his communications aide Lindsey Gambin, claiming that this was the reason for which "his wife left for China".

In the last sitting, earlier this month, Mizzi’s lawyers had renounced their brief. The court also heard police superintendent Keith Arnaud testify that the man indicted for the Caruana Galizia’s murder had Mizzi’s and Gambin’s phone numbers saved in his mobile phone contacts.

When the case was called this morning, Mizzi’s new legal counsel, lawyer Edward Gatt asked magistrate Victor Axiaq for some more time to explore the possibility of reaching an out of court settlement.

The court upheld the request. The case continues in January.

Lawyer Peter Caruana Galizia and Eve Borg Costanzi appeared for the Caruana Galizia estate.