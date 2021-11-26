Man accused of punching one police officer whilst on bail for biting another

A Birżebbuġa resident on bail for allegedly biting a policeman, has been released on bail again after another incident in which a policeman, was punched in the face.

Roderick Schembri, 36, was arraigned before duty magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace this morning, accused of insulting and threatening seven police officers, violently resisting arrest, causing slight injury to a police officer, disobeying legitimate police orders and other charges relating to offences against public order, namely public drunkenness and breaching the peace.

The incident happened on 21 November 21 in Birżebbuġa. Inspector Jonathan Cassar told the court that officers had been dispatched from the Birżebbuġa police station to respond to a report about the accused being drunk and disorderly at a bar in the locality at around 6pm on Sunday.

When approached by an officer, Schembri had lashed out, punching the officer in the nose and causing him to suffer a nosebleed, the inspector explained.

Schembri pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyer, Leon Camilleri requested bail.

Inspector Cassar objected to the man’s release, arguing that he was already on bail over an incident where he had allegedly bitten another officer and that he had committed the offence just four days after a previous court appearance.

Cassar argued that he wasn’t objecting to Schembri’s release just because a police officer had been assaulted whilst carrying out his duties, but also because the accused needed to be under some form of control.

“The accused also has an alcohol problem,” said the inspector, adding that “in prison he is definitely not going to abuse alcohol.” There was a civilian witness who also needed to testify in the case, added the inspector.

The defence countered, arguing that there was only one witness who wasn’t a police officer and that the incident was captured on the bar’s CCTV.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace upheld the request for bail, telling the accused that if he commits another offence whilst on bail, he will face stiff consequences.

Schembri was released against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000, with bail conditions requiring him to observe a curfew and sign a bail book - at the same police station where the alleged victim works. He was ordered not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses.

“I am doing this for his own good,” said the magistrate. “If you trip up again, prison and fines await. If you need to take care of something, now is the time to do so.”