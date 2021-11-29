Three hospitalised in two separate traffic accidents on Sunday

Two separate traffic accidents have caused three persons to be hospitalised on Sunday afternoon.

The first accident took place in Gudja at 4:30pm in Dawret il-Gudja.

Police said a 49-year-old man driving a Toyota Vitz lost control and crashed into a pole.

A 40-year-old passenger was also in the car.

Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, the man suffered severe injuries, and the woman suffered slight injuries.

The second accident took place in Qormi at 6:30pm in Triq it-Tiġrij.

A 43-year-old woman from the Philippines was hit by a Maruti 800 driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The 43-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and is suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima has been appointed to the inquiry.

Both cases are being investigated by the police.