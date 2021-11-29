No bail for man accused of harassing his ex-partner, who lives next door

A 56-year-old man from Zabbar has been remanded in custody after he was charged with harassing his ex-partner.

The man was arraigned before magistrate Nadine Lia by police inspector Eman Hayman on Monday morning, accused of having harassed, threatened and insulted the woman and misuse of mobile communications equipment. He was also accused of being a recidivist.

The accused and the alleged victim are neighbours, a factor raised by the prosecution in their objections to bail, together with the fact that the man’s ex-partner was yet to testify and that the man had prior convictions.

The magistrate denied bail, citing the man’s untrustworthiness and his criminal record. She upheld a request for a protection order, issuing one in favour of the alleged victim.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the accused.