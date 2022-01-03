Policeman asks not to testify in trial over 2010 HSBC hold up due to PTSD

The Criminal Court is to decree on a request by a former police officer who was shot at during the infamous 2010 HSBC hold up, requesting permission not to testify due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused by the incident.

The trial by jury of convicted hitman Vincent Muscat, nicknamed il-Kohhu is set to begin this week. Muscat is indicted over his role in the attempted HSBC heist.

In February, Muscat had admitted his role in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after securing a plea bargain and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was also granted a presidential pardon in connection with the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Muscat has since made two additional requests for pardon over his role in the attempted HSBC heist.

The convicted hitman along with two others, have been charged in connection to the 2010 attempted heist.

On Friday, Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti heard submissions made on behalf of former police constable Kenneth Ciangura, who requested that he not be asked to testify before the jury. If upheld, he will not be cross-examined during the trial, and the jury will instead be given copies of his testimony before the lower courts.

The court is expected to decree on the matter from chambers before the jury starts on Thursday.

Ciangura had already testified during the compilation of evidence in 2010, telling the court how he had gone to investigate a report of a suspicious car near the HSBC Centre in Qormi. As he went up the steps outside the building, three men dressed in suits and wearing wigs were coming down, he said. Finding themselves face to face with the police, the three men had turned abruptly and ran back inside the building.

He said he had been shot at by the robbers as he dashed back to the car. Ciangura had testified that he had fired two warning shots into the air, but when he realised they were shooting at him, he started returning fire.

The constable said he and his colleague told the control room that they were being shot at and called for reinforcements. They then crossed the road and hid behind a parked Daihatsu. Ciangura said he had counted 61 shots during the firefight. He had fired 17, and his colleagues another 14. Ciangura had just one round left in his magazine, the court had heard.

During the firefight, a Kia Sorrento had stopped in front of the bank, and the three suspects jumped inside and escaped.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Roberto Montalto will be Muscat’s defence counsel during the trial.