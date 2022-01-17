No settlement between Caruana Galizia family and Konrad Mizzi over libel case

Libel cases filed against Daphne Caruana Galizia by Konrad Mizzi and Lindsey Gambin are set to continue in March, after the parties failed to reach a settlement.

The 2014 libels, which had been filed by disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi and his then aide Lindsey Gambin against journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are ongoing, five years after the journalist’s murder.

Mizzi and Gambin had sued the journalist for libel over an article she had published on her blog in November 2014, in which she alleged that Mizzi, a cabinet minister at the time, was having an extramarital affair with his communications aide, claiming that this was the reason for which "his wife left for China".

When the case was called before Magistrate Victor Axiaq this morning, Mizzi’s lawyer, Edward Gatt, informed the court that the parties had not succeeded in reaching an out of court settlement.

The court, noting that the anticipated agreement had not been reached, adjourned the case to 14 March, during which sitting the defendant’s evidence is to be heard.

Lawyer Joe Zammit Maempel is appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.