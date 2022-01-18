Drug addict jailed for bail, protection order breaches

A 24-year-old man from Senglea has been jailed for six months after admitting to breaching his bail conditions by harassing and threatening his mother, and other family members, for money which he would then use to buy drugs.

Gilmour Flask who, the court observed, has an acute substance abuse problem, pleaded guilty to having, last November, breached two sets of bail conditions and two protection orders.

Flask had also previously been arraigned in May last year on similar charges and then, once again in August. In May, the man had also been accused of misusing a mobile phone to send threats to several people, as well as recidivism.

During those arraignments, the man had also been charged with causing his mother and grandparents to fear violence and exceeding the limits of provocation. Magistrate Charmaine Galea noted the police investigation had revealed the accused would demand money from them to finance his drug habit.

His bail conditions stipulated he was to sign a bail book every day and observe a curfew, with the court also issuing a four-year protection order in favour of his mother and grandparents. Flask’s bail had been secured by a €1,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee.

Magistrate Galea noted that Flask had changed his plea to one of guilt during a sitting on January 10.

The court said the man’s situation would only get worse without its intervention, observing the man’s mother had also declared she wanted him to be helped fight his drug problem.

“The court is doing all this precisely to help the accused move forward with his life. For this to happen there must be willingness on the part of the accused himself [...] The accused should therefore seize the opportunity being offered to him by the Court to overcome his addiction.”

Flask was jailed for six months and placed under a treatment order. The court exercised its legal discretion and confiscated only €500 from his bail deposit and another €500 from his personal guarantee. A restraining order was also issued to provide for his mother’s safety.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was defence counsel.

Lawyer Veronica Spiteri appeared parte civile for the victims.