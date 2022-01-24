Judge stops Infrastructure Malta roadworks near LPG tanks

The First Hall of the Civil Court presided by Mr Justice Ian Spiteri Bailey has slammed Infrastructure Malta’s plans to continue a road-widening program in Bulebel, in spite of the safety concerns raised due to underground gas pipes, as “unacceptable,” as it upheld a request for an injunction against the government entity.

Infrastructure Malta has been ordered to stop works in Triq San Anard and Triq il-Gudja by the courts after Multi Packaging Ltd drew attention to the danger.

The company, which uses LPG stored in large tanks situated in the zone where Infrastructure Malta wants to build a roundabout, has long been warning that the works would reduce the distance between the tanks and the road, leading to increased danger for the public.

An engineer who had inspected the tanks had also warned of this danger, which was the subject of discussions with the Civil Protection Department, the General Workers Union and Infrastructure Malta.

Despite this, Infrastructure Malta is insisting on carrying out the road widening exercise, saying that this will reduce traffic accidents in the area. It also argued that the land in question belonged to the Government and that it would be implementing protective measures anyway.

The court, however, ruled that Infrastructure Malta had failed to address the concerns about the project and that it must have concrete arguments when explaining itself, in order to allay the fears of concerned parties.

Multi Packaging Ltd, whose factory in Bulebel employs 80 people, supplies several other factories in Malta, the court was told. The factory used a large amount of LPG and had dedicated storage facilities on-site, containing 20,000 litres of LPG.

It argued that, aside from the danger aspect, it would also be placed in a state of illegality as the proximity to the roads would void its licences and permits. Relocating the tanks would come at great expense and stop the factory from working until the works are complete.

Upholding the request for the injunction, the court ruled that the prejudice that would be suffered by the plaintiff company was disproportionate to that potentially suffered by Infrastructure Malta if the injunction was upheld.