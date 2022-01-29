Pietà man dies from injuries sustained in mystery incident

A 54-year-old man has succumed to injuries he suffered after he was found outside a garage complex in Pietà early on Friday morning.

Police said the man, a resident of the same locality, was found lying on the ground at around 6:30am at Hookham Frere Street in Pietà, but released no details as to the nature of the injuries.

Sources said foul play is currently being excluded, as most probably the man fell on his own and hit his head.

A medical team assisted the man and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. He was then certified as suffering from serious injuries and in critical condition.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the incident and is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing in order to establish the specifics of the case.