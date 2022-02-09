Police commissioner testifies in €60m snus bribery: Dalli associate wanted initial €10,000 cash

John Dalli’s associates had allegedly asked for €10,000 in cash as a first payment to overturn a ban in the European Union on snus, Angelo Gafá testified on Wednesday.

“They had been asked to pay €10,000 in cash to Dalli as first payment and subsequently much larger payments for the ban on snus to be lifted,” Gafá told the court.

Former European Commissioner John Dalli has been charged with trading in influence and bribery in connection with an alleged €60 million bribery bid in 2011/12, aimed at overturning an EU-wide ban on snus, a form of smokeless tobacco, during Dalli’s tenure as European Commissioner.

In testimony lasting nearly three hours, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá gave magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo an exhaustively detailed account of the investigation which led to the former European Commissioner being charged in connection with the alleged €60 million bribe which prosecutors say was aimed changing the Tobacco Directive, during the time when Dalli occupied the post of EU health commissioner.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafá who had investigated the case whilst still an inspector, testified about the investigation and its findings. Dalli, a former Nationalist Party minister, was EU health commissioner between 2010 and 2012.

The bribery attempt had cost former European commissioner John Dalli his place in the Brussels executive in 2012. The case is related to that of Silvio Zammit, who had been a canvasser for Dalli. An EU anti-fraud investigation by OLAF had found circumstantial evidence that Zammit had been calling Dalli on the phone in between conversations with snus producer Swedish Match and the European smokeless tobacco lobby Estoc. Zammit had been approached by an Estoc consultant, Maltese lawyer Gayle Kimberley, to obtain access to Dalli in a bid to lift a retail ban on snus, a chewable form of tobacco.

But while Zammit was charged in 2012, the case against Dalli only started today.

Gafá testified for around three hours before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Wednesday, quoting at great length from recorded phone calls, email correspondence and an investigation carried out by EU anti-fraud office OLAF involving Dalli, his former canvasser Silvio Zammit, representatives of snus lobby ESTOC and tobacco companies.

One of Dalli's associates at the time had allegedly asked for a €60 million bribe from a tobacco company to help overturn a ban in the EU on snus, according to Gafá. "[ESTOC Secretary] Inge Delfosse explained that she found it strange that after the first phone call from Zammit...he had claimed that he could lift the ban on Snus."

“They had been asked to pay €10,000 in cash to Dalli as first payment and subsequently much larger payments for the ban on snus to be lifted,” Gafa said.

At the end of the lengthy sitting, Gafa' explained to the court that after meeting and discussing the case with the Attorney General, it had been concluded that Zammit and Dalli be arraigned separately on charges of trading in influence and bribery. Zammit was charged in 2012. His case is still ongoing.

"I have a note in the case file where the Commissioner of Police of the time had instructed us to wait for the conclusion of proceedings against Silvio Zammit before pressing charges against Dalli," Gafa told the court today.

The compilation of evidence against Zammit is still ongoing, after the Constitutional Court had, in March last year, overturned a previous decision which had declared the evidence against Zammit closed.

Dalli had been forced to step down from the European Commission in 2012 as a result of this case, after an investigation by OLAF - the EU's anti-fraud office, had uncovered the bribery attempt.

He was arraigned by summons before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon, assisted by lawyers Stephen Tonna Lowell and Stefano Filletti.

The case continues on February 18th when Commissioner Gafa’ is expected to be cross-examined by the defence.