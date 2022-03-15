Man jailed nine years for defiling seven-year-old niece

A 55-year-old man from Valletta was sentenced to nine years in prison after he admitted to exposing his cousin’s seven-year-old daughter to pornography and sexual activities with the child.

The man, whose name is subject to a court-imposed ban on publication aimed at protecting the victim, pleaded guilty to charges of defilement of a minor, violent indecent assault and the possession and circulation of pornographic material in his Valletta home.

The offences took place at his home in May 2019, when the girl, who is now 10, had been entrusted to his care.

Police Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit ordered that the man’s name be inscribed on the sex offender’s register.