Cyclist seriously injured in Zejtun traffic accident
A 34-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday evening
A 34-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday evening in Zejtun.
The accident occurred at 7pm in Triq Għar Dalam.
Police said that an accident occurred between the cyclist, a woman from Zejtun and a 23-year-old from Zejtun driving a Toyota Auris.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.