Cyclist seriously injured in Zejtun traffic accident

A 34-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday evening in Zejtun.

The accident occurred at 7pm in Triq Għar Dalam.

Police said that an accident occurred between the cyclist, a woman from Zejtun and a 23-year-old from Zejtun driving a Toyota Auris.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.