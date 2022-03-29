menu

Cyclist seriously injured in Zejtun traffic accident

A 34-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday evening

laura_calleja
29 March 2022, 7:46am
by Laura Calleja
File photo
A 34-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday evening in Zejtun.

The accident occurred at 7pm in Triq Għar Dalam.

Police said that an accident occurred between the cyclist, a woman from Zejtun and a 23-year-old from Zejtun driving a Toyota Auris.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

