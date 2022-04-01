Man admits to assaulting and threatening his parents

A 29-year-old man from Santa Venera has been arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, accused of assaulting his mother, threatening his father and damaging an IPTV box belonging to his father in multiple domestic violence incidents.

The man, who told the court that he was currently unemployed, was also charged with repeatedly using physical or moral violence to force his parents to comply with his wishes and causing them to fear violence would be used against them. The court heard how he would ask his parents for money, which he would use to finance his drug habit and pay back loan sharks, and how he would hide his mother's cancer medication as revenge if she failed to comply with his demands.

The latter charge refers to an incident that occurred yesterday. The assaults are alleged to have occurred in mid-March.

No contestation of the validity of the man’s arrest was registered.

The accused consulted with his lawyer, Jason Grima, for several minutes before his examination in court.

A guilty plea was entered by the man’s lawyer. The court warned him that the charges carried the possibility of imprisonment and a fine if he confirmed his admission of guilt.

Grima said the prosecution and the defence appeared to be in agreement. It was the first time that he had been charged in connection with such incidents, although this was not the first time they had happened. There was a usury problem, said the lawyer, adding that his client was prepared to undergo treatment and to submit to any conditions imposed by the court.

The lawyer suggested that a probation officer be appointed.

Parte civile lawyer Francesca Zarb said that this was the first time that he appeared in court as his parents were very patient. We are insisting on a restraining order. He had hidden pills used by his mother to treat her cancer.

“We are not insisting on a prison sentence, but we want him to appreciate the serious nature and in no way approach the parte civile.”

The court asked him where he would be living if not with his parents. “In a garage in Attard,” replied the accused. Inspector Buhagiar informed the court that the garage in question was not equipped with basic sanitary facilities. It belonged to his parents.

The court found him guilty, sentencing him to two years probation, and ordering him to submit to a three-year treatment order for substance abuse. A 5-year restraining order was issued in favour of his parents.

A ban on the publication of the names of the accused and his parents were put in place by the court.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared on behalf of the man’s parents.