Masks in court will still be mandatory, temperature checks to be removed

The Court Services Agency will keep masks mandatory in its buildings despite the lifting of mandatory mask measures next Monday.

Anyone entering court must still wear a mask in the court building, but the agency will no longer take temperature checks at entrance doors.

Most COVID-related restrictions in Malta will be lifted from next Monday. Masks will no longer be mandatory, except in hospitals, health clinics, elderly homes and flights - and now court.

Quarantine restrictions will also change. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will have to remain in isolation for sever days, irrespective of whether they are vaccinated or not. On the seventh day, that person will have to take a rapid test. If it results negative, isolation ends.

If the person still tests positive, they will have to isolate for another three days.

Meanwhile, there will be no obligation on primary contacts of a positive case to isolate themselves. People living in the same household with a positive case will not need to isolate themselves, but they are recommended to carry out a rapid test three days after the positive case is notified.