Thief released on bail, pending pre-sentencing report

A man from Valletta has been released on bail, pending a pre-sentencing report, after he pleaded guilty to stealing €300 in cash from a shop in Floriana.

The 58-year-old, who cannot be named in this report due to a court-imposed ban, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace on Thursday.

Police inspectors Kevin Pulis and Daryl Borg charged the man with charges of aggravated theft and resisting two police officers.

The man was also charged with insulting and threatening two police officers, disobeying legitimate orders, and breaching peace and recidivism.

The man had stolen the cash from a Floriana grocery store on 4 May at around 1:45pm, and then violently resisted two police officers who arrested him in Valletta less than two hours later.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Leslie Cuschieri and the police inspectors approached the bench where they discussed the case with the magistrate, out of hearing range of the public, before returning to their places.

A few minutes later, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

The defence requested a pre-sentencing report, also asking that the man be released on bail until the report is finalised.

The court upheld both requests.

He was ordered to sign a bail book once a week.

The court ordered that the stolen €300 be repaid to the victim by the next sitting.

The court upheld the defence’s request for a ban on the publication of the man’s name and place of work.