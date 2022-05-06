Murder victim had 45 stab wounds, blood found in accused’s bedroom

Police found traces of murder victim Mario Farrugia’s blood smeared on the wall of Eliot Paul Busuttil’s bedroom, a court has been told as the compilation of evidence against Eliott Paul Busuttil began before magistrate Astrid May Grima on Thursday.

Busuttil, 38, is accused of the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, whose body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition, inside the trunk of his own car in a Qormi valley, on 5 April. DNA tests later identified the human remains as Farrugia’s.

An autopsy carried out on Mario Farrugia’s remains revealed that he had suffered around 45 stab wounds, inflicted by a single-bladed knife in his upper right chest area. “This could indicate that the victim was already in the luggage boot when he was stabbed.”

Farrugia’s brother had given a DNA sample that led to the positive identification of the victim.

CCTV footage from the area surrounding the valley where the car containing the body was found established that it had been parked there on 6 March at around 6am. A male person was seen getting out of the car, wearing a COVID facemask and dressed in black, and seen wiping his hands on a blue towel as he left it. CCTV traced him walking out of the valley until he possibly found other transport.

Police began to suspect Eliott Paul Busuttil as a result of this footage, investigating connections to the victim.

The localisation data relating to the mobile devices belonging to the accused and the victim were found to always have been in the same areas on the evening of 28 March, until the victim’s mobile was switched off.

The day before, Farrugia left Pembroke and travelled to Msida at 9:34am, with Busuttil’s and his device pinging the same location, indicating that they were together – namely, Attard, until 29 March at around 1am, when they both pinged Marsa at 1:31am, indicating that the devices were travelling together. Then both mobiles were turned off.

Prosecutors told the court that Busuttil appeared anxious during his arrest, immediately telling the arresting officers that he wanted to call his lawyer and asking about evidence for his arrest.

Police had to force their way into his residence, despite his parents having been inside at the time.

“The suspect was nervous and had been smoking heavily during the search, but had cooperated with the police. His parents were uncooperative at first, saying that he found it strange that they were more concerned about their front door than the fact that their son was arrested in connection with a murder,” the inspector said.

The inspector told the court that police forensics officers noted barely visible bloodstains on Eliott’s bedroom wall. “They brought equipment and confirmed it was blood. Samples were taken for DNA analysis. We later found that the blood was definitely that of the victim, Mario Farrugia,” he said.

At the end of the sitting, the Court declared it had seen sufficient evidence for Busuttil to be indicted for the murder and ordered the acts of the case to be remitted to the Attorney General. The case continues in June.

