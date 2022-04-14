Police arrest main suspect in Mario Farrugia murder

Police have arrested who they believe is the main suspect in the murder of 62-year-old Mario Farrugia, who was found dead in the trunk of his car.

The arrest happened on Wednesday at around 7pm and the suspect is being interrogated at the police depot. Investigators also searched a property in Attard. Police may have also arrested a second person but this information has yet to be confirmed.

Farrugia was last seen on 28 March in the vicinity of his Pembroke home. A police missing person’s report had also indicated that the man was using a grey Peugeot 407.

The car was found on 5 April in a valley in Qormi and Farrugia’s heavily decomposed body was found in the trunk. The body had to be identified through DNA tests.

An autopsy found that Farrugia sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Sources had told MaltaToday that the area where the car was found is a notorious hotspot for drug trafficking and Farrugia was often seen in the area, sometimes soliciting small change from shop owners and asking to use their phone.